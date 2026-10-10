GUNZ Warenhandels GmbH
About
Gunz is a family-run firm, founded in 1986. Over the last 33 years it has succeeded in creating an attractive range of European foodstuffs. It now supplies more than 9,400 customers in 100 countries worldwide.
Gunz is a family-run firm, founded in 1986. Over the last 33 years it has succeeded in creating an attractive range of European foodstuffs. It now supplies more than 9,400 customers in 100 countries worldwide.
The production of confectionery, pralines, bakery products, snacks, food products, beverages and wine in ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
GUNZ Warenhandels GmbH
Zollweg 1
6841 Mäder
Austria
6841 Mäder
Austria