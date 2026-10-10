English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

GUNZ Warenhandels GmbH

About
logo

Gunz is a family-run firm, founded in 1986. Over the last 33 years it has succeeded in creating an attractive range of European foodstuffs. It now supplies more than 9,400 customers in 100 countries worldwide.

The production of confectionery, pralines, bakery products, snacks, food products, beverages and wine in ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

GUNZ Warenhandels GmbH
Zollweg 1
6841 Mäder
Austria
+435523636360
+4355236363681122
office@gunz.cc
http://www.gunz.cc
vCard