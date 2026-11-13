© H+H SYSTEM GmbH

Founded in 1973 by pharmacists Horst and Heimo Hrovat Sr., H+H SYSTEM is a globally operating family business headquartered in Strobl am Wolfgangsee, Austria.

What began as the development of an innovative medication storage system evolved into a flexible subdivision program exported to more than 60 countries.

Today, H+H SYSTEM’s sliding dividers are used worldwide in hospitals, laboratories, nursing homes, and pharmacies. All products are developed and manufactured in Austria and the USA.