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H+H SYSTEM GmbH

About
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H+H SYSTEM is a globally operating family business and specialises in the manufacture of medication storage systems.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

H+H SYSTEM GmbH
Wolfgangerstraße 32
5350 Strobl
Austria
+436137217930
+4361372179314
sales@hhsystem.com
https://www.hhsystem.com
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About the company

Company profile

Founded in 1973 by pharmacists Horst and Heimo Hrovat Sr., H+H SYSTEM is a globally operating family business headquartered in Strobl am Wolfgangsee, Austria.

What began as the development of an innovative medication storage system evolved into a flexible subdivision program exported to more than 60 countries.
Today, H+H SYSTEM’s sliding dividers are used worldwide in hospitals, laboratories, nursing homes, and pharmacies. All products are developed and manufactured in Austria and the USA.

person and product
© H+H SYSTEM GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Flexible Organisation Systems for Medical Furniture

FlexShelf shelving systems and ISO modular tray systems for efficient, hygienic, and flexible storage solutions in healthcare

H+H SYSTEM plans its expansion of the market presence in Asia, acquisition of new distributors and customers, and strengthening of existing business relationships in the field of medication storage and organisation systems for hospitals, pharmacies, and laboratories.