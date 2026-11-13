H+H SYSTEM GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
5350 Strobl
Austria
Company profile
Founded in 1973 by pharmacists Horst and Heimo Hrovat Sr., H+H SYSTEM is a globally operating family business headquartered in Strobl am Wolfgangsee, Austria.
What began as the development of an innovative medication storage system evolved into a flexible subdivision program exported to more than 60 countries.
Today, H+H SYSTEM’s sliding dividers are used worldwide in hospitals, laboratories, nursing homes, and pharmacies. All products are developed and manufactured in Austria and the USA.
Business opportunities
Flexible Organisation Systems for Medical Furniture
FlexShelf shelving systems and ISO modular tray systems for efficient, hygienic, and flexible storage solutions in healthcare
H+H SYSTEM plans its expansion of the market presence in Asia, acquisition of new distributors and customers, and strengthening of existing business relationships in the field of medication storage and organisation systems for hospitals, pharmacies, and laboratories.