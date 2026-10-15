The family business Ing. Sumetzberger GmbH was founded in Vienna in 1921. In 1963, Sumetzberger entered the market for pneumatic tube systems and began the development and production of own products in 1983. Today, Sumetzberger has about 250 employees and 89 exclusive partners worldwide and branches in Germany, India, Jordan and support centre in Canada, Costa Rica.

Sumetzberger offers pneumatic tube systems developed and constructed in Vienna. Especially in the healthcare sector, Sumetzberger's total solutions are used to improve patient safety. Our mission is to implement state-of-the-art solutions with the company's own software development in a customer-specific way. The spirit of innovation, constantly breaking new ground and integrating new ideas into the product, is today as relevant as it was when the company started.

© Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH.