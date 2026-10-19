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Verkehrsverbund Ost-Region (VOR) Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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ITS Vienna Region is the Competence Centre for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) of the three Austrian federal states of Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland.

ITS Vienna Region collects up-to-date traffic data from a number of different partners, uses this data to draw up real-time traffic situation reports, ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Verkehrsverbund Ost-Region (VOR) Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Europaplatz 3/3
1150 Wien
Austria
+431955550
+431955551122
office@its-viennaregion.at
https://www.vor.at
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