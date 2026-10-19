Verkehrsverbund Ost-Region (VOR) Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
ITS Vienna Region is the Competence Centre for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) of the three Austrian federal states of Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland.
ITS Vienna Region is the Competence Centre for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) of the three Austrian federal states of Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland.
ITS Vienna Region collects up-to-date traffic data from a number of different partners, uses this data to draw up real-time traffic situation reports, ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Verkehrsverbund Ost-Region (VOR) Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Europaplatz 3/3
1150 Wien
Austria
1150 Wien
Austria