Schiebel Aircraft GmbH
About
Since the mid-1980s Schiebel, which was founded in 1951, has concentrated on the development and production of high-tech mine sweepers that have established the company as the world market leader, not least through a major order from the U.S. Army.
Since the mid-1980s Schiebel, which was founded in 1951, has concentrated on the development and production of high-tech mine sweepers that have established the company as the world market leader, not least through a major order from the U.S. Army.
In the mid-1990s, Schiebel pioneered the development and production ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Schiebel Aircraft GmbH
Margaretenstraße 112
1050 Wien
Austria
1050 Wien
Austria