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Schrack Seconet AG

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Schrack Seconet provides comprehensive healthcare systems that ensure safety, efficiency, and seamless operations in the healthcare sector.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Schrack Seconet AG
Eibesbrunnergasse 18
1120 Wien
Austria
+4350857
office@schrack-seconet.com
http://www.schrack-seconet.com
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About the company

Company profile

Schrack Seconet offers comprehensive healthcare systems designed to ensure safe, efficient, and seamless operations. These solutions are based on long-standing partnerships and are specifically tailored to hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The portfolio includes advanced communication and nurse call systems, digital assistance solutions, as well as integrated safety and alarm systems. Customized implementation stabilizes operations and reduces the daily workload for staff.
Schrack Seconet is headquartered in Vienna, with development and manufacturing based in Austria and Germany. International locations and a strong partner network enable the company to execute and support projects across borders.

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© Schrack Seconet AG
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© Schrack Seconet AG
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Visocall IP Health Care Communication System

Schrack Seconet is seeking to connect with decision-makers in hospitals and healthcare planners who are interested in communication systems for healthcare facilities.