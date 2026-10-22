© Schrack Seconet AG

Schrack Seconet offers comprehensive healthcare systems designed to ensure safe, efficient, and seamless operations. These solutions are based on long-standing partnerships and are specifically tailored to hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The portfolio includes advanced communication and nurse call systems, digital assistance solutions, as well as integrated safety and alarm systems. Customized implementation stabilizes operations and reduces the daily workload for staff.

Schrack Seconet is headquartered in Vienna, with development and manufacturing based in Austria and Germany. International locations and a strong partner network enable the company to execute and support projects across borders.

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