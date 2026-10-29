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SEC Consult Unternehmensberatung GmbH

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SEC Consult is one of the leading consultancies for cyber and application security. The company has branches in Europe, Asia and North America and specialises in external and internal security assessments, penetration testing, the development of security information management processes and certification processes ...

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How to get in touch

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