SEC Consult Unternehmensberatung GmbH
About
SEC Consult is one of the leading consultancies for cyber and application security. The company has branches in Europe, Asia and North America and specialises in external and internal security assessments, penetration testing, the development of security information management processes and certification processes ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
SEC Consult Unternehmensberatung GmbH
Leopold-Ungar-Platz 2/3/3.OG
1190 Wien
Austria
1190 Wien
Austria
SEC Consult Unternehmensberatung GmbH
Komarigasse 14/1
2700 Wiener Neustadt
Austria
2700 Wiener Neustadt
Austria