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TEST-FUCHS GmbH

About
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TEST-FUCHS is a leading company in the field of test equipment for the aerospace industry and the development and production of ground support equipment for civil and military aviation.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

TEST-FUCHS GmbH
Test-Fuchs-Straße 1-5
3812 Groß-Siegharts
Austria
+4328479001
+4328479001299
sales@test-fuchs.com
http://www.test-fuchs.com
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About the company

Company profile

TEST-FUCHS is one of the leading companies worldwide in the field of test equipment for the aerospace industry and the development and production of ground support equipment for civil and military aviation. Additional key activities of this innovative family firm are the production and maintenance of aerospace components and the production of cryogenic valves.

In addition to its headquarters in Austria, TEST-FUCHS is able to use the engineering, production and service resources of 12 TEST-FUCHS locations worldwide.

Product image
© TEST-FUCHS GmbH
Product image
© TEST-FUCHS GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Aerospace testing technology

TEST-FUCHS has been manufacturing test equipment for the civil and military aerospace industry for more than 75 years. In addition to the individual pieces of equipment that are manufactured on customer request, TEST-FUCHS has also been producing very successful standard test equipment for several years, which is characterised by short delivery times and the consistent high quality standards the company is known for.

Product image
© TEST-FUCHS GmbH