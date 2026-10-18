TEST-FUCHS GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
3812 Groß-Siegharts
Austria
Company profile
TEST-FUCHS is one of the leading companies worldwide in the field of test equipment for the aerospace industry and the development and production of ground support equipment for civil and military aviation. Additional key activities of this innovative family firm are the production and maintenance of aerospace components and the production of cryogenic valves.
In addition to its headquarters in Austria, TEST-FUCHS is able to use the engineering, production and service resources of 12 TEST-FUCHS locations worldwide.
Business opportunities
Aerospace testing technology
TEST-FUCHS has been manufacturing test equipment for the civil and military aerospace industry for more than 75 years. In addition to the individual pieces of equipment that are manufactured on customer request, TEST-FUCHS has also been producing very successful standard test equipment for several years, which is characterised by short delivery times and the consistent high quality standards the company is known for.