Austrian Stammtisch Singapore - Grand Hyatt I Christmas Edition

Before the holiday season takes everyone in different directions, we would love to bring everyone together for one final gathering of the year!



Our Austrian Stammtisch Christmas Edition is the perfect occasion to bring the Austrian community and friends of Austria together for a festive evening filled with good food, great company, and warm hospitality.



Come along, enjoy some Austrian specialties, share a few laughs, make new connections, and raise a glass to the year gone by. Let's celebrate one last time before the holiday season begins!





Please register via the red button above.





We look forward to welcoming you at the Grand Hyatt Singapore on 7 December for a wonderful evening together!









