Back to Business Apéro 2027
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Brotzeit @ VivoCity
1 HarbourFront Walk #01-149/151
Singapore 098585
Singapore
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Kick off the new business year with the Austrian, Swiss and German Business Communities in Singapore.
After the festive break, we are bringing the Austrian, Swiss and German business communities together for a relaxed evening at BROTZEIT VivoCity.
Join us to reconnect with familiar faces, meet new people and ease into the new business year over a generous buffet featuring flavours from Austria, Switzerland and Germany.
No formal programme, just a good opportunity to catch up, exchange ideas and make new connections across our three business communities.
Tickets are SGD 70 and include:
- Buffet featuring Austrian, Swiss and German flavours
- 2 drink vouchers
We look forward to starting the year together with good food, good conversations and great company.