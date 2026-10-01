GO SINGAPORE 2026
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Singapore
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Through targeted matchmaking, networking events, pitching opportunities, and market immersion activities, participants engage with customers, investors, corporate partners, and innovation leaders while gaining valuable insights into Singapore's dynamic innovation ecosystem.
Meet the Austrian Startups
Meet the eight Austrian startups participating in GO SINGAPORE 2026, showcasing innovative solutions in clean energy, climate technology, AI, industrial innovation, and sustainability.
- HYDROSOLID | Clean-tech company developing patented hydrogen storage solutions that enable the safer, more efficient, and cost-effective use of green hydrogen
- INFRARED.CITY | AI-powered climate simulation platform that helps architects and urban planners design more sustainable, comfortable, and climate-resilient buildings and cities
- INMOX | Industrial sensing company developing real-time gearbox monitoring technology that helps operators predict failures, reduce maintenance costs, and improve asset reliability
- NEXUS GROUP AI | AI-powered risk intelligence and scenario-planning platform that enables energy providers and critical infrastructure operators to anticipate disruptions, manage strategic risks, and enhance the resilience of critical operations and infrastructure
- PODERO | Energy flexibility software platform that enables utilities to transform connected household devices such as EV chargers, air conditioners, and batteries into flexible grid assets, creating new revenue opportunities and improving grid stability
- REPS | Patented energy-harvesting technology that transforms roads and transport hubs into clean power generators by capturing and converting kinetic energy from vehicles into renewable electricity, creating a source of energy from existing transport infrastructure
- SEQUESTRA | Climate-tech company developing carbon mineralization solutions that enable industries to permanently store CO₂ in industrial by-products and convert them into sustainable construction materials
- WEMATICS | Atmospheric intelligence company combining distributed sky cameras and AI forecasting to deliver real-time cloud and solar radiation nowcasts, improving PV forecasts, reducing imbalance costs, and optimizing energy trading and battery dispatch.
Can we help?
Can we help?
Do you want to know more about the event or the Austrian participants?
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ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Singapore
Austrian Embassy - Commercial Section