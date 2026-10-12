Austrian Innovation Sets New Milestone in Hearing Technology

Cochlear implants help people with severe hearing loss by bypassing damaged parts of the inner ear and directly stimulating the auditory nerve. While conventional systems rely on an externally worn processor, the new Austrian-developed solution is designed to function entirely under the skin, enabling users to hear during everyday activities such as sleeping, exercising or swimming.

The technology is the result of approximately 15 years of research and development. One of the key engineering challenges was enabling a microphone to reliably capture sound through the skin while maintaining hearing performance comparable to established cochlear implant systems.

The achievement builds on decades of Austrian expertise in hearing restoration. Austrian researchers Ingeborg Hochmair and Erwin Hochmair developed one of the world's first multichannel cochlear implants, which was first implanted in Vienna in 1977. Their work later led to the founding of MED-EL, today a global leader in hearing implant technology. This latest development highlights Austria's strength in combining scientific research, engineering excellence and clinical expertise to create medical technologies with a tangible impact on people's lives.