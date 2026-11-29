Austrian standards are called ÖNORMs. They are issued by the Austrian Standards International. Austrian Standards International organises and co-ordinates the elaboration of standards by the stakeholders concerned and interested from the economy, administration, science and consumer protection organisations that delegate representatives to the committees. Besides it coordinates the participation of Austrian experts in European and worldwide standardisation projects at CEN and ISO respectively.

European Standards

More than 90% of standards currently effective in Austria originate at the European or international level. European Standards (called "ÖNORM EN” in Austria) are identical in all EU and EFTA countries including Macedonia and Turkey and, as a result, eliminate barriers to trade within the European Economic Area (EEA). They are jointly prepared in a consensus of the experts delegated by national committees.

The European standardisation bodies are:





In many cases, European Standards are an instrument for meeting the essential requirements of European legislation (EU directives) in practice and, thereby, are prerequisite for the permission to place products on the European market.

A list of the relevant directives and the related standards can be found on the New Approach pages.

International standards

Apart from European standards, there are standards recognised world-wide: these are called International Standards (ISO). Such International Standards taken over in Austria are identified as “ÖNORM ISO” standards. Many International Standards are also adopted as European Standards and, hence, incorporated into the national body of standards ("ÖNORM EN ISO” in Austria).

The international standardisation bodies are:

National standards

Although European (and International) Standards account for more than 90% of the Austrian body of standards, there are also purely national standards. National ÖNORMs have been and are primarily developed in areas in which there has not been any need for supranational standards so far.