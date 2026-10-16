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ice com Handelsges.m.b.H.

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ice com HandelsgmbH is a company that supplies machines for the industrial production of ice cream. ice com meets every requirement in this field, from freezers to extrusion plants.

ice com also acts as a distributor for AHT for freezer doors for the sale of ice cream and freezers and chiller cabinets for ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

ice com Handelsges.m.b.H.
Mahlerstraße 12/6/3/1
1010 Wien
Austria
+4316156177
+4316156178
office@icecom.at
http://www.icecom.at
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