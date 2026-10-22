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Seal Maker Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH

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Seal Maker is a global manufacturer of high-quality semi-finished products, CNC lathes and seals that are used in all industrial sectors. The CNC total systems are supplied with special software and facilitate rapid and economic processing of semi-finished products into hydraulic and pneumatic seals and plastic parts. ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Seal Maker Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH
Viktor-Kaplan-Allee 7
7025 Pöttelsdorf
Austria
+432626200850
+4326262008566
office@seal-maker.com
http://www.seal-maker.com
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