AGRU Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H. - The Plastics Experts.

High-quality products made of technical plastic

As a reliable, professional supplier, AGRU is a one-stop provider of everything from semi-finished products to technologically optimized injection moulded parts. Established in 1948 by Alois Gruber Sr. in Upper Austria, the company today is one of the world's most important full-service providers of high-quality piping systems, semi-finished products, concrete protection plates and waterproofing membranes made of technical plastics.

With competence and experience in the processing of technical plastic parts and the development of tailor-made solutions, AGRU is represented in almost all industrial sectors.

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