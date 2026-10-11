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agru Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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AGRU Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H. - The Plastics Experts.
High-quality products made of technical plastic

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

agru Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Ing.-Pesendorfer-Straße 31
4540 Bad Hall
Austria
+4372587900
+4372587902850
office@agru.at
https://www.agru.at
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About the company

Company profile

AGRU Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H. - The Plastics Experts.
High-quality products made of technical plastic

As a reliable, professional supplier, AGRU is a one-stop provider of everything from semi-finished products to technologically optimized injection moulded parts. Established in 1948 by Alois Gruber Sr. in Upper Austria, the company today is one of the world's most important full-service providers of high-quality piping systems, semi-finished products, concrete protection plates and waterproofing membranes made of technical plastics.

With competence and experience in the processing of technical plastic parts and the development of tailor-made solutions, AGRU is represented in almost all industrial sectors.

© agru Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
© agru Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Technical plastic solutions Made in Austria

AGRU Kunststofftechnik supplies pipe systems, concrete protection panels, semi-finished products and membranes made of the high-quality technical plastics PE, PP, PVDF, ECTFE, FEP and PFA. AGRU products are used in industrial processes and local authority infrastructure projects to protect people and the environment.

In addition to distribution partners, AGRU is also looking for sales representatives and new end users.

© agru Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.