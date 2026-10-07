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Armacell Austria GmbH

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Austroflex Rohr-Isoliersysteme GmbH has been active for 30 years in the insulation industry. The company is located near Villach, where insulation is produced for technical applications on a total area of 35.000m². Some of the main products are, district heating systems, solar connection systems, mineral wool pipe ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Armacell Austria GmbH
Finkensteiner Straße 7
9585 Gödersdorf-Villach
Austria
+43425733450
+434257334515
office@austroflex.com
http://www.austroflex.com
https://twitter.com/austroflex_com
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