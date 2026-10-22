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Röhren- und Pumpenwerk Bauer Gesellschaft m.b.H.

About
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The Bauer Group, which operates internationally and consists of 17 companies worldwide, specialises in irrigation technology and waste and energy management.

Bauer is a global technology leader in the irrigation systems segment: overall more than 2.5 million hectares worldwide are irrigated by Bauer irrigation ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

Representative Office 'Roehren-und Pumpenwerk BAUER GmbH'
2a, Y. Sverstyuka Str, 6th floor,off.607
02002 Kyiv
Ukraine
+380443777180
+380443777306
v.lisovska@bauer-at.com
http://www.bauer-at.com
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Headquarters

Röhren- und Pumpenwerk Bauer Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Kowaldstraße 2
8570 Voitsberg
Austria
+4331422000
bauer@bauer-at.com
http://www.bauer-at.com
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