COR Energy World GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
3071 Böheimkirchen
Austria
Company profile
COR Energy is a biomass-to-energy company.
COR Energy World GmbH produces 2.2 kW of electrical and 10 kW of thermal energy through the clean and residue-free combustion of pellets. The system generates sustainable and green energy during the months when other renewable energy sources do not produce enough. Our system is decentralised, black start capable and allows complete independence from the grid.
Business opportunities
Decentralised, green energy combined heat and power micro-plant
Plug-and-play system for use in reconstruction
The system from COR Energy World GmbH enables the production of heat (10 kW) and power (2.2 kW) through the combustion of pellets.
Our system can be delivered and operated as a stand-alone unit in buildings or in a container. Our container includes our innovative pellet oven, storage, buffer tank, inverter, pellet storage and a heat pump for peak load coverage. Our system can be started and operated independently of the grid.
We are looking for distribution, installation and service partners to support the reconstruction.