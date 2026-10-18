Decentralised, green energy combined heat and power micro-plant

Plug-and-play system for use in reconstruction

The system from COR Energy World GmbH enables the production of heat (10 kW) and power (2.2 kW) through the combustion of pellets.

Our system can be delivered and operated as a stand-alone unit in buildings or in a container. Our container includes our innovative pellet oven, storage, buffer tank, inverter, pellet storage and a heat pump for peak load coverage. Our system can be started and operated independently of the grid.

We are looking for distribution, installation and service partners to support the reconstruction.