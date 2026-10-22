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Doka GmbH

About
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Doka is one of the world's leading companies for innovative formwork solutions and for services in all areas of construction.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

Doka Ukraine TOV
prosp. Heroiv Stalinhradu 20a
04210 Kyiv
Ukraine
+380445313893
+380444136845
ukraine@doka.com
http://www.doka.com/
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Headquarters

Doka GmbH
Josef-Umdasch-Platz 1
3300 Amstetten
Austria
+4374726050
+43747264430
info@doka.com
http://www.doka.com
https://www.xing.com/companies/doka
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About the company

Company profile

Doka is one of the world's leading companies for innovative formwork solutions and for services in all areas of construction. The company is also a global supplier of scaffolding solutions for a wide range of applications.

With more than 160 sales and logistics locations in over 50 countries, Doka has a strong distribution network to provide advice, customer care and technical support on-site and ensure the rapid delivery of materials.

Doka employs 8,000 people worldwide and is part of the Umdasch Group.

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Wabash Apartment Building, Chicago © Doka GmbH
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Sky Park residential high-rise, Bratislava © Doka GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

DOKA. THE FORMWORK EXPERTS.

Innovative formwork and scaffolding solutions and services

Professional advice and support for construction companies on-site is one of Doka's core competencies.
Every single project is unique and requires individual solutions.
The Doka team will support you with on-site advice, planning and other services for your formwork requirements so that you can complete your project effectively, safely and reliably.

Product image
Dam project, Switzerland © Doka GmbH