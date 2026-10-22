Doka is one of the world's leading companies for innovative formwork solutions and for services in all areas of construction. The company is also a global supplier of scaffolding solutions for a wide range of applications.

With more than 160 sales and logistics locations in over 50 countries, Doka has a strong distribution network to provide advice, customer care and technical support on-site and ensure the rapid delivery of materials.

Doka employs 8,000 people worldwide and is part of the Umdasch Group.

Wabash Apartment Building, Chicago © Doka GmbH