Doka GmbH
How to get in touch
Subsidiaries in this country
04210 Kyiv
Ukraine
Headquarters
3300 Amstetten
Austria
Company profile
Doka is one of the world's leading companies for innovative formwork solutions and for services in all areas of construction. The company is also a global supplier of scaffolding solutions for a wide range of applications.
With more than 160 sales and logistics locations in over 50 countries, Doka has a strong distribution network to provide advice, customer care and technical support on-site and ensure the rapid delivery of materials.
Doka employs 8,000 people worldwide and is part of the Umdasch Group.
Business opportunities
DOKA. THE FORMWORK EXPERTS.
Innovative formwork and scaffolding solutions and services
Professional advice and support for construction companies on-site is one of Doka's core competencies.
Every single project is unique and requires individual solutions.
The Doka team will support you with on-site advice, planning and other services for your formwork requirements so that you can complete your project effectively, safely and reliably.