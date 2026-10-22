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EMCO GmbH

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EMCO GmbH is an internationally-active Austrian manufacturer of machine tools with over 75 years of experience in the development and production of lathes, milling machines and training machines.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

EMCO GmbH
Salzburgerstraße 80
5400 Hallein
Austria
+4362458910
+43624586965
info.at@emco-world.com
http://www.emco-world.com
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About the company

Company profile

The Salzburg-based machine tool manufacturer EMCO is one of the leading machine tool makers in Europe. EMCO currently employs around 640 people across 3 production sites in Austria and Italy. The key to the success of this family-owned company with an international presence is the expertise and experience gained over more than 75 years of machine tool manufacturing. Today, EMCO stands for the best customised, automated complete solutions, for both turning and milling.

EMCO combines decades of mechanical engineering know-how with innovative production technologies and is a one-stop provider of tailored solutions for companies in the medical technology, mechanical engineering, automotive, aerospace and other key industries.

© EMCO GmbH
© EMCO GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

A partner for training, production and automation in the field of metal machining

EMCO provides modern manufacturing solutions, with a focus on mechanical engineering, infrastructure, energy, transport and technical training.

The range includes CNC lathes, milling machines, machining centres and automated production solutions for efficient and cost-effective manufacturing processes. In addition, EMCO supports educational institutions with specially-designed training systems and also offers project consulting, commissioning, training and long-term technical support.

© EMCO GmbH