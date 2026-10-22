EMCO GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
5400 Hallein
Austria
Company profile
The Salzburg-based machine tool manufacturer EMCO is one of the leading machine tool makers in Europe. EMCO currently employs around 640 people across 3 production sites in Austria and Italy. The key to the success of this family-owned company with an international presence is the expertise and experience gained over more than 75 years of machine tool manufacturing. Today, EMCO stands for the best customised, automated complete solutions, for both turning and milling.
EMCO combines decades of mechanical engineering know-how with innovative production technologies and is a one-stop provider of tailored solutions for companies in the medical technology, mechanical engineering, automotive, aerospace and other key industries.
Business opportunities
A partner for training, production and automation in the field of metal machining
EMCO provides modern manufacturing solutions, with a focus on mechanical engineering, infrastructure, energy, transport and technical training.
The range includes CNC lathes, milling machines, machining centres and automated production solutions for efficient and cost-effective manufacturing processes. In addition, EMCO supports educational institutions with specially-designed training systems and also offers project consulting, commissioning, training and long-term technical support.