© FRONIUS INTERNATIONAL GmbH

With around 6,700 employees worldwide, exports accounting for 90 percent of its business and more than 1,750 active patents: that's Fronius.

Founded in 1945 as a regional one-man operation, the company is now one of the global players, as impressively demonstrated by 37 international subsidiaries and sales partners in more than 60 countries.

And yet, at its core, Fronius is still a family-owned company from Austria that operates in the fields of photovoltaic, welding and battery charging technologies and has always developed products and solutions for a future worth living.