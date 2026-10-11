FRONIUS INTERNATIONAL GmbH
How to get in touch
Subsidiaries in this country
07455 s. Kniazhychi, Brovarskyi r-n
Ukraine
Headquarters
4600 Wels
Austria
Company profile
With around 6,700 employees worldwide, exports accounting for 90 percent of its business and more than 1,750 active patents: that's Fronius.
Founded in 1945 as a regional one-man operation, the company is now one of the global players, as impressively demonstrated by 37 international subsidiaries and sales partners in more than 60 countries.
And yet, at its core, Fronius is still a family-owned company from Austria that operates in the fields of photovoltaic, welding and battery charging technologies and has always developed products and solutions for a future worth living.
Business opportunities
Fronius Solar & Energy and Fronius Welding
Fronius Solar & Energy:
Fronius creates energy solutions for a zero-emission future. Innovative products make it possible to use solar energy for power supply, heating, air conditioning and charging of electric vehicles. Fronius also provides charging solutions for drive batteries in intralogistics and for starter batteries in automotive workshops.
Fronius Welding:
Fronius is the innovation leader for arc welding and the global market leader for robot-assisted welding. The customized, automated complete systems and digital welding solutions for Industry 5.0 are the product of Fronius’ expertise. Intuitive welding systems for manual welding applications, high-quality welding accessories, and effective protective products to keep users safe round off the portfolio.