Herz Armaturen Ges.m.b.H.
How to get in touch
Subsidiaries in this country
01014 Kyiv
Ukraine
Headquarters
1230 Wien
Austria
Company profile
Founded in 1896, the HERZ Group is one of the most important manufacturers in the building technology sector. HERZ is active in more than 100 countries with approx. 3,500 employees and 44 production sites in Europe. The product portfolio includes valves, fittings, control and thermostat valves for domestic heating, cooling, sanitary and gas installations as well as biomass boilers up to 20,000 kW and heat pumps. With its subsidiary company Hirsch Servo AG supplying a range of EPS and EPP insulation materials, HERZ is a full-service provider for the heating, cooling, ventilation and sanitary sector.
HERZ focuses on innovative products, highest quality standards and top customer satisfaction.
Business opportunities
HERZ Armaturen - your reliable partner since 1896!
HERZ represents tradition, comfort, energy saving and experience combined with an innovative spirit!
HERZ is seeking developers of construction projects (housing, office buildings, kindergartens, schools) and projects such as Tashkent City.
The company focusses on project developers, general contractors and plant builders in the climate and sanitation construction sector. The product range includes fittings, fittings, continuous regulating valves, dynamic control valves and thermostat valves for building technology.