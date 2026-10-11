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ILF Consulting Engineers

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The ILF Group is an internationally active, completely independent engineering and consultancy group which supports its customers in the successful implementation of technically demanding, complex industrial and infrastructure projects.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

ILF Consulting Engineers in Ukraine
Yavornytskogo Avenue 1A, Office 402
49010 Dnipro
Ukraine
+380973632239
DniproCOR@ilf.com
http://www.ilf.com
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