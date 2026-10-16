© KLINGER Fluid Control GmbH

Based in Gumpoldskirchen (Austria), KLINGER Fluid Control is a family-owned company that has been operating for more than 135 years as the world's leading manufacturer of industrial valves and is known for its highest quality standards, technical reliability, industry know-how and innovative strength.

The products impress with their long service life, excellent heat resistance and high performance efficiency even under difficult conditions.

Through its global distribution and service network, KLINGER Fluid Control supplies both standardised and tailor-made products, services and solutions, thus creating unique customer benefits in an international market environment.

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