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KLINGER Fluid Control GmbH

About
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The family-owned company KLINGER Fluid Control is the world's leading manufacturer of industrial valves and is known for its highest quality standards, technical reliability, industry know-how and innovative strength.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

KLINGER Fluid Control GmbH
Am Kanal 8-10
2352 Gumpoldskirchen
Austria
+4322526000
+432252600100
office@klinger.kfc.at
https://www.klinger.kfc.at
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About the company

Company profile

Based in Gumpoldskirchen (Austria), KLINGER Fluid Control is a family-owned company that has been operating for more than 135 years as the world's leading manufacturer of industrial valves and is known for its highest quality standards, technical reliability, industry know-how and innovative strength.

The products impress with their long service life, excellent heat resistance and high performance efficiency even under difficult conditions.

Through its global distribution and service network, KLINGER Fluid Control supplies both standardised and tailor-made products, services and solutions, thus creating unique customer benefits in an international market environment.

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© KLINGER Fluid Control GmbH
Symbol image
© KLINGER Fluid Control GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Industrial valves and piston valves

Company is looking for: Trading partner in Georgia and Azerbaijan

KLINGER Fluid Control is your reliable partner for the development, design, production and worldwide distribution of industrial valves and piston valves.

KLINGER Fluid Control offers worldwide sales of products as well as comprehensive service. Continuous quality control has the highest priority. The products have ISO 9001, ISO 14001, PED 2014/68/EU and other certifications and comply with the EMAS-certified environmental management system.

The company specialises in valves for district heating and energy industry engineering, as well as for the chemical, metallurgical, pulp and paper industries.