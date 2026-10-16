KLINGER Fluid Control GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
2352 Gumpoldskirchen
Austria
Company profile
Based in Gumpoldskirchen (Austria), KLINGER Fluid Control is a family-owned company that has been operating for more than 135 years as the world's leading manufacturer of industrial valves and is known for its highest quality standards, technical reliability, industry know-how and innovative strength.
The products impress with their long service life, excellent heat resistance and high performance efficiency even under difficult conditions.
Through its global distribution and service network, KLINGER Fluid Control supplies both standardised and tailor-made products, services and solutions, thus creating unique customer benefits in an international market environment.
Business opportunities
Industrial valves and piston valves
Company is looking for: Trading partner in Georgia and Azerbaijan
KLINGER Fluid Control is your reliable partner for the development, design, production and worldwide distribution of industrial valves and piston valves.
KLINGER Fluid Control offers worldwide sales of products as well as comprehensive service. Continuous quality control has the highest priority. The products have ISO 9001, ISO 14001, PED 2014/68/EU and other certifications and comply with the EMAS-certified environmental management system.
The company specialises in valves for district heating and energy industry engineering, as well as for the chemical, metallurgical, pulp and paper industries.