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Miralis GmbH

About
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Miralis GmbH is part of Trivest AG, a family-run group of companies based in Austria.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Miralis GmbH
Weba-Straße 15
4407 Dietach
Austria
+437252 25 225
office@miralis.eco
https://www.miralis.eco
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About the company

Company profile

Miralis GmbH is part of Trivest AG, a family-run group of companies based in Austria. The company is setting new standards in sustainable building insulation. Miralis Mineral Foam insulation is an economical and sustainable alternative to synthetic insulation materials and impresses with its absolute fire resistance and high insulation performance, as well as its low carbon footprint and 100% recyclability. Thanks to many years of expertise in industrial manufacturing, Miralis GmbH is specialists in the insulation of precast concrete elements, bricks, and lightweight concrete blocks.

Product image
© Miralis GmbH
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© Miralis GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Working together to rebuild Ukraine

Sustainable construction through innovation and partnership

Miralis gmbH offers the precast concrete and brick industry a sustainable insulation alternative. It impresses with its excellent insulation properties and also makes an important contribution to CO₂ reduction. The insulation material fits seamlessly into sustainable building concepts. The company wants to build innovatively, conserve resources and take responsibility. Together, we are shaping the future of construction.

Contact person for sales:

Roland Aistleitner, Manager Sales & Business Development
+43 664 8881 - 5011
Roland.Aistleitner@miralis.eco
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© Miralis GmbH