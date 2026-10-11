Miralis GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4407 Dietach
Austria
Company profile
Miralis GmbH is part of Trivest AG, a family-run group of companies based in Austria. The company is setting new standards in sustainable building insulation. Miralis Mineral Foam insulation is an economical and sustainable alternative to synthetic insulation materials and impresses with its absolute fire resistance and high insulation performance, as well as its low carbon footprint and 100% recyclability. Thanks to many years of expertise in industrial manufacturing, Miralis GmbH is specialists in the insulation of precast concrete elements, bricks, and lightweight concrete blocks.
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Working together to rebuild Ukraine
Sustainable construction through innovation and partnership
Miralis gmbH offers the precast concrete and brick industry a sustainable insulation alternative. It impresses with its excellent insulation properties and also makes an important contribution to CO₂ reduction. The insulation material fits seamlessly into sustainable building concepts. The company wants to build innovatively, conserve resources and take responsibility. Together, we are shaping the future of construction.