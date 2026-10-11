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Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH

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Primetals Technologies is an internationally active pioneer in the fields of plant engineering, automation and services in the metal industry and delivers reliable solutions for all steps of the value chain in iron and steel production.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH
Turmstraße 44
4031 Linz
Austria
+4373265920
+4373265928632
contact@primetals.com
https://primetals.com/
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About the company

Company profile

Primetals Technologies is an internationally active pioneer in the fields of plant engineering, automation and services in the metal industry and delivers reliable solutions for all steps of the value chain in iron and steel production.

Austria is an important location for Primetals Technologies – two of the four global business units are managed and operated directly from Linz. The core technology competencies of Linz lie in iron and steel production, continuous casting, endless strip production, rolling mill technology, automation and software, environmental technology, mechatronics, lifecycle services, digital transformation and smart production, and green steel. In addition, comprehensive customer-specific services are provided worldwide.

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© Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH
Product image
© Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Processing technology, hybrid flotation, iron making and steelmaking, rolling mill technology

The company's integrated portfolio includes mechanical equipment and mechatronic and robotic systems, drives, motors, automation, electrics and electronics, as well as environmental technology and energy-saving technologies for the iron and steel industry. A special focus is placed on the continuous improvement of products and processes.

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© Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH