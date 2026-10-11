Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4031 Linz
Austria
Company profile
Primetals Technologies is an internationally active pioneer in the fields of plant engineering, automation and services in the metal industry and delivers reliable solutions for all steps of the value chain in iron and steel production.
Austria is an important location for Primetals Technologies – two of the four global business units are managed and operated directly from Linz. The core technology competencies of Linz lie in iron and steel production, continuous casting, endless strip production, rolling mill technology, automation and software, environmental technology, mechatronics, lifecycle services, digital transformation and smart production, and green steel. In addition, comprehensive customer-specific services are provided worldwide.
Business opportunities
Processing technology, hybrid flotation, iron making and steelmaking, rolling mill technology
The company's integrated portfolio includes mechanical equipment and mechatronic and robotic systems, drives, motors, automation, electrics and electronics, as well as environmental technology and energy-saving technologies for the iron and steel industry. A special focus is placed on the continuous improvement of products and processes.