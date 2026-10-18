Stalltechnik Ing. Bräuer Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
To be the one-stop provider - this is the clear goal that the family-run company with more than 40 years of experience has set itself for the production and distribution of barns, pens and stables for cattle, horses and pigs. Bräuer Stalltechnik therefore provides an individual planning service, manufactures its ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Stalltechnik Ing. Bräuer Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Wachtberg 74
4441 Behamberg
Austria
4441 Behamberg
Austria