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STEYR Trucks Sales and Services International GmbH

About
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STEYR Trucks Sales and Services International specialises in the production of all-wheel-drive vehicles, special machines and custom bodies for authorities and aid organisations.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

STEYR Trucks Sales and Services International GmbH
Hohe-Linde-Straße 1
4595 Waldneukirchen
Austria
+43725793001
office@sti-steyr.com
http://www.sti-steyr.com
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About the company

Company profile

STEYR Trucks Sales and Services International specialises in the production of all-wheel-drive vehicles, special machines and custom bodies for authorities and aid organisations. There are vehicle families in weight classes ranging from 3.5t to 45t GVW. STEYR develops and builds vehicles according to customer requirements. The vehicles and products have a proven track record in daily use with customers in over 40 countries.

Areas of competence:
Logistics and tactical vehicles, STANAG 4569-certified armoured vehicles, cabs, bodies and kits, customer-specific development and design, system integration and testing, modernisation and lifespan extension programmes, plant planning and operation.

Product image
© STEYR Trucks Sales and Services International GmbH
Product image
© STEYR Trucks Sales and Services International GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Acquisition of contacts with decision makers

Logistical and tactical vehicles

STEYR Trucks Sales and Services International is looking for companies with experience in vehicle assembly and/or vehicle body construction.

Product image
© STEYR Trucks Sales and Services International GmbH