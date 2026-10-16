STEYR Trucks Sales and Services International GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4595 Waldneukirchen
Austria
Company profile
STEYR Trucks Sales and Services International specialises in the production of all-wheel-drive vehicles, special machines and custom bodies for authorities and aid organisations. There are vehicle families in weight classes ranging from 3.5t to 45t GVW. STEYR develops and builds vehicles according to customer requirements. The vehicles and products have a proven track record in daily use with customers in over 40 countries.
Areas of competence:
Logistics and tactical vehicles, STANAG 4569-certified armoured vehicles, cabs, bodies and kits, customer-specific development and design, system integration and testing, modernisation and lifespan extension programmes, plant planning and operation.
Business opportunities
Acquisition of contacts with decision makers
Logistical and tactical vehicles
STEYR Trucks Sales and Services International is looking for companies with experience in vehicle assembly and/or vehicle body construction.