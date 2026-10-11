The Standard - standardized crushing and screening plants GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4332 Au an der Donau
Austria
Company profile
THE STANDARD – AMCOM is an internationally active manufacturer of plants for recycling metallurgical slag as well as rubble, concrete and rock. For over 30 years, the company has been developing and supplying mobile, stationary and hybrid systems with capacities of 300,000 kg to 2 million t per year. Worldwide, over 40 turnkey plants for recycling slag have been completed and more than 800 plants for recycling construction waste and rock materials have been installed – ensuring maximum efficiency and durability.
Business opportunities
Recycling
Machines for recycling slag, concrete or rubble
The company is seeking industrial companies in the steel and construction sectors that are interested in turnkey solutions for recycling slag, concrete or rubble. THE STANDARD – AMCOM provides mobile and stationary crushing and screening plants that feature high performance, modular designs and state-of-the-art automation for cost-effective recycling.