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The Standard - standardized crushing and screening plants GmbH

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THE STANDARD – AMCOM is an internationally active manufacturer of plants for recycling metallurgical slag as well as rubble, concrete and rock.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

The Standard - standardized crushing and screening plants GmbH
Sielbergstrasse 4
4332 Au an der Donau
Austria
+436765263335
h.stefan@me.com
http://www.slag-recycling.com
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About the company

Company profile

THE STANDARD – AMCOM is an internationally active manufacturer of plants for recycling metallurgical slag as well as rubble, concrete and rock. For over 30 years, the company has been developing and supplying mobile, stationary and hybrid systems with capacities of 300,000 kg to 2 million t per year. Worldwide, over 40 turnkey plants for recycling slag have been completed and more than 800 plants for recycling construction waste and rock materials have been installed – ensuring maximum efficiency and durability.

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slag-recycling.at © The Standard - standardized crushing and screening plants GmbH
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Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Recycling

Machines for recycling slag, concrete or rubble

The company is seeking industrial companies in the steel and construction sectors that are interested in turnkey solutions for recycling slag, concrete or rubble. THE STANDARD – AMCOM provides mobile and stationary crushing and screening plants that feature high performance, modular designs and state-of-the-art automation for cost-effective recycling.