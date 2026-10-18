Webster Vienna Private University
About
Webster University is the first American university in Austria offering Bachelor's (undergraduate) and Master's (graduate) degree programs. The academic degrees of Webster University Vienna are recognized by employers in America and many other countries.
Webster University is the first American university in Austria offering Bachelor's (undergraduate) and Master's (graduate) degree programs. The academic degrees of Webster University Vienna are recognized by employers in America and many other countries.
Since its establishment in 1981, The reputation of Webster ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Webster Vienna Private University
Praterstrasse 23
1020 Wien
Austria
1020 Wien
Austria