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Over the decades, Austrian National Day has become more than a historical anniversary. It is a celebration of Austria's culture, innovation, entrepreneurial spirit and strong connections with partners around the world.

Austria is known for its unique combination of tradition and modernity:

Enjoy a traditional Viennese coffee culture, recognized as part of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Discover breathtaking Alpine landscapes and Austria's strong commitment to sustainability and renewable energy.

Experience world-famous Austrian music, art and cultural heritage that continue to inspire generations.

Meet Austrian companies that are shaping industries worldwide through innovation, technology and high-quality solutions.

Savour Austrian cuisine, bringing together regional traditions and contemporary culinary excellence.

For ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA, National Day is also an opportunity to celebrate the strong economic partnerships that connect Austria with markets across the globe.

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Ukraine wishes all Austrians and friends of Austria a happy Austrian National Day!

