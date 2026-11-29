Austrian trade companies have an enormous amount of know-how of world markets thanks to their decades of experience. They are therefore very helpful for developing business dealings in import and export. Merchant trading - the connection of two markets through an Austrian company - is becoming increasingly important.

The detailed knowledge of the Central and Eastern European markets is what makes Austrian traders particularly stand out. However, foreign trade companies are also represented in practically all world markets. High levels of flexibility, delivery of goods to any location and supply of relevant expertise have made Austrian foreign trade companies into reliable and sought-after partners.