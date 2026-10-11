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ANDRITZ HYDRO GmbH

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ANDRITZ Hydropower is one of the world's leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants in the dynamically growing global renewable energy market.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

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About the company

Company profile

ANDRITZ Hydropower is one of the world's leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants in the dynamically growing global renewable energy market.

Based on 185 years of experience and a globally installed capacity of 492 gigawatts, the company offers innovative solutions for new and existing hydropower plants, from small hydropower plants to large-scale plants.

State-of-the-art digital solutions, comprehensive services for the operation and maintenance of entire hydropower plants and turbo generators for the thermal power industry complete the portfolio.

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© ANDRITZ HYDRO GmbH
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© ANDRITZ HYDRO GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Hydropower plants

Equipment for new constructions and modernisation projects

ANDRITZ Hydropower seeks contacts to organisations, customers and developers of hydroelectric power plants interested in electromechanical equipment.

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© ANDRITZ HYDRO GmbH