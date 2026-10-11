ANDRITZ HYDRO GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1120 Wien
Austria
4030 Linz
Austria
8160 Weiz
Austria
Company profile
ANDRITZ Hydropower is one of the world's leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants in the dynamically growing global renewable energy market.
Based on 185 years of experience and a globally installed capacity of 492 gigawatts, the company offers innovative solutions for new and existing hydropower plants, from small hydropower plants to large-scale plants.
State-of-the-art digital solutions, comprehensive services for the operation and maintenance of entire hydropower plants and turbo generators for the thermal power industry complete the portfolio.
Business opportunities
Hydropower plants
Equipment for new constructions and modernisation projects
ANDRITZ Hydropower seeks contacts to organisations, customers and developers of hydroelectric power plants interested in electromechanical equipment.