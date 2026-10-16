Fleckvieh Austria
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1200 Wien
Austria
Company profile
Fleckvieh Austria is the nationwide umbrella organization of Austrian Simmental-Fleckvieh breeding. It unites the interests of the member associations, coordinates the breeding program and, through modern genetic evaluation, provides a reliable foundation for continuous breeding progress. At the center stands Fleckvieh, the world’s leading dual-purpose breed, delivering high milk yields with excellent components as well as valuable beef. Traits such as fertility, longevity and feed efficiency make Austrian Fleckvieh a model of success for sustainable and competitive cattle farming.
In addition, Fleckvieh Austria organizes national and international presentations, promotes education and knowledge transfer, and serves as a competent partner for politics, science and industry. With innovation and global partnerships, the association strengthens agriculture and further enhances the international reputation of Austrian Fleckvieh as a premium brand in cattle breeding.
Business opportunities
Breeding cattle, semen, embryos
Fleckvieh Austria is looking for customers for its high-quality breeding cattle, as well as semen and embryos from Austria.
In addition to exports, Fleckvieh Austria also offers know-how transfer and cooperation in various fields.