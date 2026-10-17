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Bertsch Foodtec GmbH

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BERTSCHfoodtec implements customised solutions for the food industry with a focus on the dairy and cheese industry.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Bertsch Foodtec GmbH
Herrengasse 23
6700 Bludenz
Austria
+43555261350
bertschfoodtec@bertsch.at
https://www.bertsch.at
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About the company

Company profile

BERTSCHfoodtec implements customised solutions for the food industry with a focus on the dairy and cheese industry.

Since 1925, BERTSCHfoodtec systems have impressed customers worldwide with their uncompromising quality, state-of-the-art process technology and many years of experience. As a turnkey plant supplier, specialists support their customers throughout the entire project period. The key products are manufactured at production sites in Austria and Italy.

The most important products for a wide variety of cheese types are:
• Universal cheese vats
• Cheese pressing systems
• Brine systems

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Production site in Braz, Austria © Bertsch Foodtec GmbH
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Cheese vat © Bertsch Foodtec GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT FOR THE DAIRY INDUSTRY / CHEESE PRODUCTION

High-quality solutions for a wide range of products

BERTSCHfoodtec is looking for customers and business partners in the dairy processing and dairy farming industries.
The company's machinery and equipment can be used to produce a wide variety of products: butter, yoghurt, semi-hard cheese, hard cheese, sliced cheese, ricotta, mascarpone and pasta filata cheeses such as mozzarella and pizza cheese.

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Cheese pressing system © Bertsch Foodtec GmbH