Bertsch Foodtec GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6700 Bludenz
Austria
Company profile
BERTSCHfoodtec implements customised solutions for the food industry with a focus on the dairy and cheese industry.
Since 1925, BERTSCHfoodtec systems have impressed customers worldwide with their uncompromising quality, state-of-the-art process technology and many years of experience. As a turnkey plant supplier, specialists support their customers throughout the entire project period. The key products are manufactured at production sites in Austria and Italy.
The most important products for a wide variety of cheese types are:
• Universal cheese vats
• Cheese pressing systems
• Brine systems
Business opportunities
MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT FOR THE DAIRY INDUSTRY / CHEESE PRODUCTION
High-quality solutions for a wide range of products
BERTSCHfoodtec is looking for customers and business partners in the dairy processing and dairy farming industries.
The company's machinery and equipment can be used to produce a wide variety of products: butter, yoghurt, semi-hard cheese, hard cheese, sliced cheese, ricotta, mascarpone and pasta filata cheeses such as mozzarella and pizza cheese.