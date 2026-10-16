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BERTSCH-LASKA Produktions- und Handels-GmbH

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As part of the BERTSCHgroup, the company, which is headquartered in Vienna and has branches in Minsk, Moscow, Tashkent and Vilnius, offers customised solutions for the meat processing industry and animal feed industry.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

About the company

Company profile

BERTSCHlaska has stood for the highest quality and extensive know-how for many decades. As part of the BERTSCHgroup, our company, which is headquartered in Vienna and has branches in Minsk, Moscow, Tashkent and Vilnius, offers customised solutions for the meat processing industry and animal feed industry. Our services range from the delivery of individual machines to planning, designing and supplying complete plants, including installation, commissioning, training and technical support.

Product image
© BERTSCH-LASKA Produktions- und Handels-GmbH
Product image
© BERTSCH-LASKA Produktions- und Handels-GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Plants for the meat processing industry and animal feed industry

Abattoir systems for cattle, horses and sheep

Whether customers are looking to implement a greenfield project or modernise an existing plant, BERTSCHlaska provides the appropriate systems and plants for all processes. This includes areas such as slaughtering and cutting, machines and plants for sausage production (e.g. mincers, mixers, cutters, continuous cutters), production lines for semi-finished products, standardisation plants, hot smoking and cooking plants, raw sausage and raw ham plants, packaging machines, hygiene plants, as well as automation solutions.

The company has been completing projects worldwide for many decades and also offers its customers suitable financing solutions.

Product image
© BERTSCH-LASKA Produktions- und Handels-GmbH