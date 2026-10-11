FREQUENTIS AG
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1100 Wien
Austria
Company profile
Frequentis is a global supplier of communication and information systems for control centres with safety-critical tasks. The listed family company develops and markets its “control centre solutions” in the Air Traffic Management segment (civil and military air traffic control, air defence) and the Public Safety & Transport segment (police, fire brigades, emergency rescue services, railways, coastguards, port authorities).
As a global player with around 2,500 employees (full-time equivalents/FTE), Frequentis has a global network of companies and representatives in more than 50 countries. Frequentis’ products, services, and solutions are used in mission-critical control centres in around 150 countries.
Business opportunities
Communication technology and information systems
Frequentis is an international leader in the development and production of communication, information, and network technologies for safety-critical applications in the areas of air traffic management, defence & security, public safety & transport and maritime.
Frequentis has extensive technical expertise and the necessary product and solution portfolio for the implementation of innovative and customer-specific solutions for control centres with mission-critical tasks.