© Fundermax GmbH

Fundermax is the world market leader for high-quality facade panels and supplies a decorative product range for interiors. With state-of-the-art production facilities at four locations, Fundermax focuses on sustainable products made from natural raw materials.

The comprehensive product range represents the highest quality, innovative design and sustainable production. From raw chipboard and coated chipboard panels (Star Favorit) to laminated panels (HPL) and compact panels (Max Exterior and Max Interior) as well as the fire-resistant m.look facade panel, Fundermax is committed to precision in all work processes.

Fundermax is part of the Constantia Industries AG group, one of Austria's largest industrial groups.

Fundermax has been ensuring best quality "Made in Austria" for 130 years.