Fundermax GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
9300 St. Veit an der Glan
Austria
2351 Wiener Neudorf
Austria
Company profile
Fundermax is the world market leader for high-quality facade panels and supplies a decorative product range for interiors. With state-of-the-art production facilities at four locations, Fundermax focuses on sustainable products made from natural raw materials.
The comprehensive product range represents the highest quality, innovative design and sustainable production. From raw chipboard and coated chipboard panels (Star Favorit) to laminated panels (HPL) and compact panels (Max Exterior and Max Interior) as well as the fire-resistant m.look facade panel, Fundermax is committed to precision in all work processes.
Fundermax is part of the Constantia Industries AG group, one of Austria's largest industrial groups.
Fundermax has been ensuring best quality "Made in Austria" for 130 years.
Business opportunities
MAX EXTERIOR FACADE PANELS
New innovative collection
Fundermax wishes to strengthen its contacts with architects and processors whose work involves facades and balconies or who implement projects. The decorative weather-resistant Max Exterior panels enable a variety of innovative solutions to be achieved in outdoor environments. Fundermax is a reliable and experienced partner throughout the various phases of a project.