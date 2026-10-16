ice com Handelsges.m.b.H.
About
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
ice com Handelsges.m.b.H.
Mahlerstraße 12/6/3/1
1010 Wien
Austria
1010 Wien
Austria
About the company
Company profile
ice com HandelsgmbH is a company that supplies machines for the industrial production of ice cream. ice com meets every requirement in this field, from freezers to extrusion plants.
ice com also acts as a distributor for AHT for freezer doors for the sale of ice cream and freezers and chiller cabinets for supermarkets.
All products are made in Austria or the Czech Republic.
Business opportunities
ice com supplies:
Business opportunities
Machines for ice cream production
ice com supplies:
- Equipment for ice cream production
- Planning and realisation of individual projects as well as complete turnkey installations for ice cream producers