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J. W. Cappelen Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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J. W. Cappelen GmbH, Cappelen Group, focuses on trading, marketing and service solutions in the areas of Paper, Wood, Logistics and ID-Security. In the Paper division Cappelen represents European paper and paperboard producers and sells and markets their products in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Cappelen offers a ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

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