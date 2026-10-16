J. W. Cappelen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
J. W. Cappelen GmbH, Cappelen Group, focuses on trading, marketing and service solutions in the areas of Paper, Wood, Logistics and ID-Security. In the Paper division Cappelen represents European paper and paperboard producers and sells and markets their products in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
J. W. Cappelen GmbH, Cappelen Group, focuses on trading, marketing and service solutions in the areas of Paper, Wood, Logistics and ID-Security. In the Paper division Cappelen represents European paper and paperboard producers and sells and markets their products in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
Cappelen offers a ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
J. W. Cappelen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Am Weinberg 1
5400 Hallein
Austria
5400 Hallein
Austria
J. W. Cappelen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Marokkanergasse 22/10
1030 Wien
Austria
1030 Wien
Austria