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Pörner Ingenieurgesellschaft m.b.H.

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The Pörner Group, based in Vienna, is the leading independent engineering company for process plant construction in Central Europe.

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How to get in touch

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About the company

Company profile

The Pörner Group, based in Vienna, is the leading independent engineering company for process plant construction in Central Europe. Since 1972, more than 2,000 projects have been completed for the refinery, chemical, energy, environmental technology, gas and pharmaceutical industries, both nationally and internationally. The Pörner Group is represented by more than 500 employees at ten locations in Europe.

Pioneering technologies, such as bio-silicate from rice husks, Power-to-X (PtX) and biomass-to-X (BtX) as well as new energy concepts, provide solutions for environmentally-friendly, energy-efficient production.

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© Pörner Ingenieurgesellschaft m.b.H.
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Bioethanol plant in Pischelsdorf/Austria © Pörner Ingenieurgesellschaft m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

PLANNING AND IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPLETE PROCESS PLANTS

The Pörner Group provides a full range of project implementation services for planning, supplying and constructing complete process plants for refineries, the petrochemical industry, the chemical industry, power generation and environmental plants.

The Pörner Group, for example, supplies complete process plants for bitumen, methanol downstream products such as formalin, resins and gels, solvents and other technical chemicals. With more than 50 licensed Biturox® plants, the Pörner Group is No. 1 worldwide in the bitumen technology sector.

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Biturox® plant for SOCAR, Baku/Azerbaijan © Pörner Ingenieurgesellschaft m.b.H.