Raiffeisen Bank International AG
About
Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) considers Austria and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) its home market.
Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) considers Austria and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) its home market.
In Austria, RBI is a leading corporate and investment bank and part of the country’s largest banking group.
In CEE, it operates via its subsidiaries as a universal bank and is among the region’s largest ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Wien
Austria
1030 Wien
Austria