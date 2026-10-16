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smaXtec animal care GmbH

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smaXtec empowers dairy farmers with the most advanced health management system available.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

smaXtec animal care GmbH
Sandgasse 36/2
8010 Graz
Austria
+43316461588
info@smaXtec.com
http://www.smaxtec.com
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About the company

Company profile

smaXtec empowers dairy farmers with the most advanced health management system available. The bolus technology provides precise insights from within your cow's reticulum, measuring internal body temperature, water intake, drinking cycles, rumination, and activity. This invaluable data enables you to improve reproduction and feeding management and detect potential diseases long before clinical symptoms become visible, allowing for early intervention, reduced treatment and antibiotic costs, and stable milk yields. By offering 24/7 monitoring and streamlining daily workflows, smaXtec transforms time-intensive tasks into more efficient processes.

product image
© smaXtec animal care GmbH
product image
© smaXtec animal care GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

smaXtec health management system

for dairy cows thanks to bolus technology

For healthy, high-performance dairy cows: The smaXtec bolus directly measures important parameters in the cow's reticulum, such as internal body temperature, water intake, drinking cycles, rumination, and activity. Farmers gain valuable insights into the health, reproduction, and feeding of their animals and are immediately notified via smartphone or PC at the slightest changes in their health condition.

product image
© smaXtec animal care GmbH