smaXtec animal care GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
8010 Graz
Austria
Company profile
smaXtec empowers dairy farmers with the most advanced health management system available. The bolus technology provides precise insights from within your cow's reticulum, measuring internal body temperature, water intake, drinking cycles, rumination, and activity. This invaluable data enables you to improve reproduction and feeding management and detect potential diseases long before clinical symptoms become visible, allowing for early intervention, reduced treatment and antibiotic costs, and stable milk yields. By offering 24/7 monitoring and streamlining daily workflows, smaXtec transforms time-intensive tasks into more efficient processes.
Business opportunities
smaXtec health management system
for dairy cows thanks to bolus technology
For healthy, high-performance dairy cows: The smaXtec bolus directly measures important parameters in the cow's reticulum, such as internal body temperature, water intake, drinking cycles, rumination, and activity. Farmers gain valuable insights into the health, reproduction, and feeding of their animals and are immediately notified via smartphone or PC at the slightest changes in their health condition.