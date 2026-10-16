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SZ-Kontakt Trans GmbH

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Soyuzkontakt-Trans offers a wide range of rail freight services. Goods are delivered using the optimum choice of safe transport routes.

Company is looking for: partners

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

SZ-Kontakt Trans GmbH
Biberstraße 10/6
1010 Wien
Austria
+436764213134
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About the company

Company profile

Soyuzkontakt-Trans offers a wide range of rail freight services.

All goods are delivered using the optimum choice of safe transport routes. Soyuzkontakt-Trans has become a successful and competitive freight forwarding firm as a result of its responsible relationship with partners and suppliers, the creation of individual customer solutions and its flexible pricing policy.

The Vienna office of Soyuzkontakt-Trans primarily supports its customers in transport activities from Azerbaijan and the CIS states to the EU.

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© SZ-Kontakt Trans GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Rail freight services

Soyuzkontakt-Trans is a company that specialises in transporting freight by rail, with a focus on the transport of oil-oil products, gas-gas products and petrochemicals.

The company seeks collaboration and sales partners to assist with customer acquisition and jointly offer services.

Soyuzkontakt-Trans would also like to expand its area of activity with the help of new partners.

product image
© SZ-Kontakt Trans GmbH