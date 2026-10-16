© SZ-Kontakt Trans GmbH

Soyuzkontakt-Trans offers a wide range of rail freight services.

All goods are delivered using the optimum choice of safe transport routes. Soyuzkontakt-Trans has become a successful and competitive freight forwarding firm as a result of its responsible relationship with partners and suppliers, the creation of individual customer solutions and its flexible pricing policy.

The Vienna office of Soyuzkontakt-Trans primarily supports its customers in transport activities from Azerbaijan and the CIS states to the EU.