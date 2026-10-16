SZ-Kontakt Trans GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1010 Wien
Austria
Company profile
Soyuzkontakt-Trans offers a wide range of rail freight services.
All goods are delivered using the optimum choice of safe transport routes. Soyuzkontakt-Trans has become a successful and competitive freight forwarding firm as a result of its responsible relationship with partners and suppliers, the creation of individual customer solutions and its flexible pricing policy.
The Vienna office of Soyuzkontakt-Trans primarily supports its customers in transport activities from Azerbaijan and the CIS states to the EU.
Business opportunities
Rail freight services
Soyuzkontakt-Trans is a company that specialises in transporting freight by rail, with a focus on the transport of oil-oil products, gas-gas products and petrochemicals.
The company seeks collaboration and sales partners to assist with customer acquisition and jointly offer services.
Soyuzkontakt-Trans would also like to expand its area of activity with the help of new partners.