voestalpine Railway Systems GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
8700 Leoben
Austria
Company profile
voestalpine Railway Systems is the global leader for system solutions in the field of railway infrastructure, offering outstanding products, logistics and services for rails, turnouts, signaling and monitoring applications.
A fully integrated material chain and value-adding industry setups beyond steel enable voestalpine to understand the interdependencies of all the track components in order to optimize the performance and life cycle cost of the system.
With smart digital solutions voestalpine provides the basis for modern track management concepts to guarantee “Performance on Track®”.
Business opportunities
Turnouts, Rails, Signaling Solutions and Services
The portfolio of voestalpine Railway Systems includes outstanding products, logistics and services for rails, turnouts, signaling and monitoring applications for all types of rail traffic:
• High Speed
• Heavy Haul
• Urban / Metro / Tram
• Mixed Traffic