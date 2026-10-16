Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems AG
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1010 Wien
Austria
Company profile
Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems offers solutions for temporary use as well as for permanent structures in areas with high infrastructure density or in remote and inaccessible areas:
Bailey-type panel bridges : The panel bridge is a robust, modular bridge system consisting of interchangeable standard panels.
Pedestrian bridges : A ‘Soft Mobility’ solution for pedestrians and cyclists.
Modular truss bridges : The modular truss bridge offers the highest level of flexibility in terms of carriage width, span and traffic load.
Beam bridges : WBG GOLIATH and WBH Hercules beam bridges are a robust modular bridge solution designed for temporary or permanent applications.
Supervision and Maintenance : Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems offers comprehensive training and support.
Business opportunities
Steel bridges
Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems offers solutions for temporary use as well as for permanent structures in areas with high infrastructure density or in remote and inaccessible areas of high infrastructure density or in remote and random inaccessible areas for opening up, as well as for emergency response (in the event of natural disasters relief), logistics and tactical deployment of military equipment, rerouting of work in progress or temporary passage of heavy equipment, passage of pedestrians and cyclists, as well as network and pipe crossings.