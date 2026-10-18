bage plastics GmbH
About
bage plastics ist an Austrian recycling company which recycles different kinds of post-consumer plastics and which reprocess it into high-quality granules from PS, ABS, PP. bage plastics has specialized in the fridge recycling business and ranks among the biggest European fridge recyclers. bage produces high-quality ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
bage plastics GmbH
Eisenstraße 1
4502 St. Marien bei Neuhofen
Austria
4502 St. Marien bei Neuhofen
Austria