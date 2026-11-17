Austrian authorities and institutions located in the UAE
Embassy of the Republic of Austria
Ambassador: H.E. Mr. Alexander Bayerl M.A.
Al Reem Island, Sky Tower Level 5, Office 507, P.O. Box 35539
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
+971 2 69 44 999
+971 2 69 44 988
abu-dhabi-ob@bmeia.gv.at
http://www.bmeia.gv.at/abudhabi
Embassy of the UAE in Austria
Chimanistrasse 36
1190 Vienna
Austria
+43 1 36 81 455
+43 1 36 84 485
vienna@mofa.gov.ae
http://www.botschaft-wien.com/vereinigten-arabischen-emiraten.html
Austrian National Tourist Office Dubai
Michael Tauschmann - Director Middle East
Matloob Building, Office 121 Al Safa, Sheikh Zayed Road , P.O. Box 214050
Dubai
UAE
+971 4 38 06 631
+971 4 38 06 632
dubai@austria.info
https://b2b.austria.info/ae
Austrian Business Council
Dubai & The Northern Emirates
Austrian Business Center, DMC Concord Tower, 6th floor
P.O.Box 126732 Dubai
UAE
+971 2 20 43 444
+971 2 64 33 455
office@austrianbc.ae
https://austrianbc.ae/
German International School Abu Dhabi
Ms. Birgit Spickermann - Principal
23 - Street - 34 Al Sulouf St. P.O. Box 4150
Abu Dhabi U.A.E