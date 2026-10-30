F. Trenka chem.-pharm. Fabrik GmbH
About
F. Trenka is an independent Austrian family Business, founded in 1909, that markets high quality natural remedies internationally.
F. Trenka is an independent Austrian family Business, founded in 1909, that markets high quality natural remedies internationally.
F. Trenka promotes well-being in more than 70 countries around the world. It thereby builds upon generation-spanning, forward-looking relationships with renowned pharmaceutical partners ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
F. Trenka chem.-pharm. Fabrik GmbH
Prinz-Eugen-Straße 70
1040 Wien
Austria
1040 Wien
Austria