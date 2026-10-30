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F. Trenka chem.-pharm. Fabrik GmbH

About
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F. Trenka is an independent Austrian family Business, founded in 1909, that markets high quality natural remedies internationally.
F. Trenka promotes well-being in more than 70 countries around the world. It thereby builds upon generation-spanning, forward-looking relationships with renowned pharmaceutical partners ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

F. Trenka chem.-pharm. Fabrik GmbH
Prinz-Eugen-Straße 70
1040 Wien
Austria
+43150503410
+431505034131
office@ftrenka.com
http://www.ftrenka.com
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